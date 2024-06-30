Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Increases By 17.0%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 1,326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.8 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

