Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Decreases By 55.6%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $99.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

