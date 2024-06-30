Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Grows By 133.3%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Kim LLC boosted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Investcorp India Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,858. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.