Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 77.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $32.65.
Jenoptik Company Profile
