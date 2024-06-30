Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 77.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

