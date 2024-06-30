Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Rises By 85.7%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BTO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 132,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,426. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

