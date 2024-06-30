Short Interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Expands By 25.9%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 15,300,000 shares. Currently, 64.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of MAXN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 13,662,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 390.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

