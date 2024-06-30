Short Interest in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Expands By 26.6%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NPK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 87,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $533.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.55.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

