Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Expands By 73.6%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
KITT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,010,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,722,536. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.06.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.
