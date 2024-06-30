Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Decreases By 56.3%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QNRX

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.