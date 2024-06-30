Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Declines By 56.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 30,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.27. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

