Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Decreases By 50.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,338. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

