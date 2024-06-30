Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 26.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

