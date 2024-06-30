Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 26.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
Snam Company Profile
