Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Drops By 24.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 65,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,218. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

