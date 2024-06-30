Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Drops By 24.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 65,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,218. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.