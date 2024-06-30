Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Rises By 109.8%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TechPrecision Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of TPCS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.32. TechPrecision has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.
TechPrecision Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TechPrecision
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.