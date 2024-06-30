Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Rises By 109.8%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TechPrecision Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of TPCS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.32. TechPrecision has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.