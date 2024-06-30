Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Grows By 100.0%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

Shares of Técnicas Reunidas stock remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

