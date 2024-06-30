Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Grows By 100.0%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance
Shares of Técnicas Reunidas stock remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
About Técnicas Reunidas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Técnicas Reunidas
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.