Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Grows By 58.0%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at C$29.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.50. Tessenderlo Group has a 1 year low of C$29.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.50.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

