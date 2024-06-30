Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rises By 500.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Tgs Asa stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.
