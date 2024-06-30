Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 50.8%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

