Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 42.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TITN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 547,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,638. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $362.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

