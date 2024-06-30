Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Increases By 113.4%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Volcon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 662,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,965. Volcon has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16,425.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
