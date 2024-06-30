Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Expands By 71.2%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

