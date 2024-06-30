Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Expands By 71.2%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
