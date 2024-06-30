Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Decreases By 53.4%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Yuexiu Property has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
About Yuexiu Property
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.