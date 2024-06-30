Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 31,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $31.73.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
