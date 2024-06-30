Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

