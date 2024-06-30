Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sims Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY remained flat at $6.82 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Sims has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.57.
About Sims
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.