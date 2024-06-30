Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sims Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY remained flat at $6.82 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Sims has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

About Sims

Featured Stories

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

