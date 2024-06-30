SingularityNET Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $607.28 million and approximately $39.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,704.67 or 0.99939019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,565,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,565,804.393819 with 1,287,503,952.8480132 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57072406 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $23,670,985.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

