SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $131,703.63 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,059.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00.
SiTime Stock Performance
Shares of SITM opened at $124.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.83. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $141.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.