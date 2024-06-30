Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Price Performance

TSE SKE opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$666.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.