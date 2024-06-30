Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.70.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Slate Office REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.64.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

About Slate Office REIT

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.02.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.