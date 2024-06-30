SmartFi (SMTF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.04 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

