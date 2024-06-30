Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,532.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital lowered Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total value of £554,050 ($702,841.56). 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,680.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,539.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,244.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

