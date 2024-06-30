SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,280.67 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $30,280.67 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001392 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

