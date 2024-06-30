Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of SON opened at $50.72 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

