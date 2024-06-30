South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

South Atlantic Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.36.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

