SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,953 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.13. 2,382,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.