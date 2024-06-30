SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

