SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Decreased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

MDY traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.08. 901,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

