Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($128.76).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.63) to GBX 9,800 ($124.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($134.21) to GBX 9,960 ($126.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.0 %

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPX stock opened at GBX 8,480 ($107.57) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.22) and a 52 week high of £112.80 ($143.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,927.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,682.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,405.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

