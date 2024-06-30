Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.3 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF remained flat at $30.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. Square Enix has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $47.16.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

