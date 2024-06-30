SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SSE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,574. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

SSE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.4684 dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

