Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STCB stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 14,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 70.35%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.