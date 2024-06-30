StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 997.5 days.

StarHub Stock Performance

StarHub stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

