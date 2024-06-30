StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 997.5 days.
StarHub Stock Performance
StarHub stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
StarHub Company Profile
