State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

