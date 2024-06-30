Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,644,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.9 %

STLD stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. 2,428,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.