SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

BKNG traded down $47.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,961.50. 321,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,759.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,626.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

