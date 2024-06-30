SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 183,286 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,286 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after buying an additional 930,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 341,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 27,639,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

