SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 45,589 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $576.59. 380,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average of $516.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

