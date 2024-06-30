Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,377. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

