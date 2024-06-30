Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $174.47. 2,389,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.