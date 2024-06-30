Stephens Consulting LLC Has $35.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 409,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,613. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average is $239.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.